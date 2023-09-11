የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ዜና

የዶሊ በግ ፈጣሪ ዶ/ር ኢያን ዊልሙት በ79 አመታቸው አረፉ

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 11, 2023
የዶሊ በግ ፈጣሪ ዶ/ር ኢያን ዊልሙት በ79 አመታቸው አረፉ

Dr. Ian Wilmut, the British scientist who led the team that successfully cloned a mammal for the first time, has passed away at the age of 79. His death followed a long battle with Parkinson’s disease, as announced by the Roslin Institute, where he had worked for many years.

In 1996, Dr. Wilmut and his team shocked the world with the birth of Dolly the sheep, a cloned mammal. The creation of Dolly raised significant ethical questions and sparked widespread media attention. Dolly was secretly born on July 5, 1996, but her existence was not revealed until February 1997.

Dolly’s name was inspired by the singer Dolly Parton, and she became a symbol of scientific progress. However, she tragically died in 2003 at the age of 6 due to a lung infection. Since then, she has been on display at the National Museum of Scotland.

Dr. Wilmut dedicated his career to advancements in biology and genetics. He focused on the preservation of semen and embryos through freezing techniques during his studies at the University of Cambridge. Later, he conducted research on genetically modifying and cloning sheep, aiming to create milk with proteins that could be used to treat human diseases and generate stem cells for regenerative medicine.

In 2005, Dr. Wilmut moved to the University of Edinburgh, where he continued his work until his retirement in 2012. As a recognition of his contributions to science, he received a knighthood in 2008.

In 2018, Dr. Wilmut publicly revealed his diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease and expressed his intention to participate in research programs testing new treatments for the condition. He is survived by his wife, Sara, and three children from his first marriage, Naomi, Helen, and Dean, as well as five grandchildren.

ምንጮች፡ ዘ ኒው ዮርክ ታይምስ

By Mampho Brescia

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ዜና

የግዛት አለምን ይማርካል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ዜና

ዓለም አቀፉ የጠፈር ጣቢያ በአሜሪካ እና በሩሲያ መካከል ያለውን ትብብር ቀጥሏል።

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ዜና

ራውተርዎን ከማስወገድዎ በፊት እንደገና የማስጀመር አስፈላጊነት

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

ከ CRISPR የበለጠ ደህንነቱ የተጠበቀ አማራጭ፡ የጃፓን ተመራማሪዎች ጥቂት ባልታሰቡ ሚውቴሽን አማካኝነት ልቦለድ የጂን አርትዖት ቴክኒክን ገነቡ።

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

የግዛት አለምን ይማርካል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ሳምሰንግ ጋላክሲ ሪንግ በሚቀጥለው ዓመት ለመጀመሪያ ጊዜ እንደሚጀምር ተነግሯል።

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

ዓለም አቀፉ የጠፈር ጣቢያ በአሜሪካ እና በሩሲያ መካከል ያለውን ትብብር ቀጥሏል።

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች