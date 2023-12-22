Shedeur Sanders, son of Coach Prime Deion Sanders, has turned down his father’s holiday plans in favor of spending time with his mom, Pilar, and sister, Shelomi. In a playful banter captured in a video shared on Sanders Jr.’s YouTube channel, Deion proposed going on a holiday trip together, suggesting exotic destinations like the Dominican Republic, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Mexico, or Cabo. However, Shedeur expressed his desire to be with his family during the festive season, pointing out that he has a mom and a little sister to spend time with.

Coach Prime tried to persuade Shedeur, emphasizing that his sister will have her own activities and won’t be affected by their plans. Shedeur, however, remained firm in his decision. This family time holds significance as Shedeur is still recovering from a back fracture he sustained before the season-ending game against Utah.

While family holidays are on Shedeur’s mind, Coach Prime is focused on improving the fortunes of his team in the upcoming season. Following a loss in their last game, Coach Prime expressed his determination to make the necessary changes, stating, “We getting ready to start cookin’. We getting ready to start go pick up that grocery and make sure we do it right.”

Prioritizing his 85-scholarship limit, Coach Prime has made strategic hires and utilized 77 scholarships in the current season, leaving some slots to recruit more talent for next season. He has already secured promising players like Jordan Seatons, Yakiri Walker, Tyler Johnson, and Terrell Timmons Jr., with plans to make further improvements through the transfer portal.

As Coach Prime proceeds with his plans for the team, Shedeur focuses on his recovery and spending quality time with his family during the holiday season.