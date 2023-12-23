Humane, the company behind the much-anticipated AI Pin wearable, has announced that the device will begin shipping in March 2024. Priority orders will be fulfilled first, with subsequent orders being shipped based on the date of purchase. This announcement provides a more specific timeframe than the previous estimate of early 2024.

The AI Pin, unveiled by Humane in a recent event, boasts an array of AI-powered features. Notably, it can leverage various AI services to handle user queries without the need for a screen. While the showcase video did reveal one AI-powered response that contained an error, the device’s capabilities are nonetheless impressive. Additionally, the company demonstrated a unique projection system that enables users to interact with digital content on their hand.

However, the convenience and cutting-edge technology of the AI Pin come at a price. The starting cost of the device is $699, and users will also need to subscribe to a $24 per month plan to access a phone number and utilize cellular data.

Humane’s AI-powered wearable has generated significant anticipation among tech enthusiasts and early adopters. The device’s ability to seamlessly integrate AI services and the innovative projection system present exciting possibilities in the wearable technology space.

With the shipping timeline now set for March 2024, customers who have placed priority orders can look forward to receiving their devices in the near future. As Humane prepares to bring its pioneering technology to the market, it is expected that the AI Pin will push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of wearable devices and AI integration.