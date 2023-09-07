አዲስ ፎቶ ከሀብል ስፔስ ቴሌስኮፕ የራቀ ጋላክሲን ለብቻው ያሳያል

A new photo taken by the Hubble Space Telescope showcases a distant galaxy called IC 1776. Located over 150 million light-years away from Earth in the constellation Pisces, IC 1776 is depicted in the photo with its irregularly-shaped structure and indistinct spiral arms. The galaxy’s edges are faint, while its core emits a pale yellow glow. Additionally, several small, wispy, blue regions can be seen where stars are forming, along with a few stars and small galaxies in warm colors surrounding IC 1776.

Observations of IC 1776 have indicated that the galaxy recently experienced a violent star explosion, also known as a supernova. Data from the Lick Observatory Supernova Search, a robotic telescope that searches for transient celestial events such as supernovas, revealed remnants of the stellar explosion called SN 2015ap. This data was collected in 2015.

The Hubble Space Telescope followed up on these observations by studying the aftermath of the supernova in two separate projects. These projects aimed to investigate the debris left behind by stellar explosions. The European Space Agency (ESA) recently shared Hubble’s latest view of IC 1776, which includes the area where the supernova SN 2015ap occurred.

Telescopes dedicated to studying supernovas automatically track and analyze their brightness and spectra. By combining early measurements with later observations that reveal the lingering energy of supernovas, scientists can gain insights into the systems that give rise to these cosmic cataclysms in the first place.

Overall, this new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope offers a glimpse into the isolated existence of the distant galaxy IC 1776 and provides valuable information about the recent supernova event that took place within it.

ትርጓሜዎች

– Hubble Space Telescope: A space telescope launched into orbit around Earth by NASA and the ESA to observe distant galaxies, stars, and other celestial objects.

– Supernova: An explosion of a star that results in a bright, transient celestial event.

– Light-year: A unit of measurement used to describe astronomical distances, representing the distance that light travels in one year at a constant speed.

ምንጮች:

– [ምንጭ ጽሑፍ]