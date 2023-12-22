በፎርትኒት ውስጥ ልዩ የመኪና ቆዳዎችን እንዴት መክፈት እንደሚቻል

Summary: In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, players can now customize their cars with unique skins. However, unlocking the highly sought-after Lamborghini car body requires a specific previous purchase in Rocket League.

Fortnite has always been known for its constant updates and new features that keep players engaged. One of the most exciting additions in Chapter 5 Season 1 is the ability to customize your in-game cars. Players can now change the appearance of their car’s body, wheels, and decals, allowing for a more personalized gameplay experience.

Unfortunately, if you want to unlock the fancy Lamborghini car body, you’ll need to have made a specific purchase in Rocket League and linked both Fortnite and Rocket League to your Epic Games account. The Lamborghini bundle in Rocket League, which contained the exclusive car body, hasn’t been available since early 2023. This means that only players who purchased the bundle during that time can access the Lamborghini car body in the current version of Fortnite.

If you happen to be one of the lucky players who purchased the bundle back then, unlocking the Lamborghini car body requires no additional steps. Simply ensure that both games are linked to your Epic Games account, and the Lamborghini car body will be automatically unlocked the next time you launch Fortnite. Then, head to the cosmetics menu to equip the body and add any wheels and decals to customize your car to your liking.

While it may be disappointing for those who missed out on the Lamborghini bundle, Fortnite still offers various other car customization options to keep players engaged and satisfied. So, even without the exclusive car body, you can still make your in-game vehicles stand out from the crowd.

In conclusion, unlocking the Lamborghini car body in Fortnite requires a previous purchase in Rocket League. However, if you missed the opportunity to obtain it, there are still plenty of other exciting customization options available to enhance your gameplay experience in Fortnite’s latest season.