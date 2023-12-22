የምዕራብ ዳላስ ነዋሪ በ BMW የዳላስ ማራቶን የበላይነቱን አሳይቷል።

Summary: Joseph Hale, a resident of West Dallas, displayed his commanding performance in the recent BMW Dallas Marathon, securing his second win in three years. Hale made an impressive comeback, overcoming a one-minute deficit at White Rock Lake and finishing the race in 2 hours, 24 minutes, and 53 seconds. Hale attributed his success to his familiarity with the course, as he had trained extensively on the same route. The victory marked the eighth consecutive win for an American male runner in the marathon event.

In an interview, Hale shared his motivation for running, crediting his sister Sarah as his inspiration. Having witnessed her success in high school running, he aspired to follow in her footsteps. Hale expressed his determination following a disappointing performance in a marathon in Sacramento the previous week, stating that he hungered for a better outcome.

Jill Wolf, the women’s marathon champion, showcased her dedication to training despite the challenges of managing a pet supply business with multiple locations. Wolf, who has continuously improved her performance over the years, achieved a personal best with a time of 2:51:47. Originally from Cleveland, Wolf has been a resident of Dallas for the past seven years.

Meanwhile, in the women’s half-marathon category, Mimi Smith defended her title for the second year in a row, completing the race in 1:15:20. Smith expressed her satisfaction with her performance and mentioned her upcoming marathon race in February.

Mitch Ammons, the men’s half-marathon champion, reminisced about running on the streets of Dallas where he grew up, highlighting his fondness for the Greenville route. Despite feeling slightly disappointed with his time of 1:07:53, Ammons remained determined as he trained for the upcoming Olympics.

The ultramarathon saw Kristi Coleman emerge triumphant in her first attempt at the 50K distance, finishing with a time of 3:41:19. Calum Neff, the men’s champion in the same category, praised the 50K race and emphasized the importance of nutrition in his success.

The event also witnessed Brian Goldsmith achieving a Guinness World Record for completing the fastest marathon while wearing a football uniform. The 37-year-old Las Colinas resident, donning the gear of the XFL-champion Arlington Renegades, crossed the finish line in 3:29:30, surpassing the previous record set in Dubai.

The BMW Dallas Marathon once again showcased the spirit and dedication of the participants, with West Dallas resident Joseph Hale emerging as the victor and setting the stage for more exciting races in the future.