ኢሊኖይ አዲስ ህጎችን በ2024 ተግባራዊ ያደርጋል

Illinois is set to bring about several new laws in 2024, as Governor JB Pritzker signed more than 150 legislations that will take effect next year. While some of these new laws address significant issues, others seem to focus on various aspects of citizens’ daily lives.

One notable legislation allows noncitizens who possess a work permit to become police officers, aiming to diversify law enforcement agencies. This move intends to create more inclusive and representative police forces that can better serve diverse communities.

Furthermore, individuals who fall victim to “deepfake” pornography, where sexually explicit images are digitally manipulated, will now have legal recourse under the Digital Forgeries Act. This law signifies an important step in protecting individuals’ rights and holding perpetrators accountable for the creation and dissemination of such malicious content.

In an effort to ensure public safety, residents who own any of the 170 “assault-style weapons” banned by law will be required to register them with the state police. By implementing this measure, authorities hope to maintain stricter control over the ownership and usage of these firearms.

Other laws seek to address a range of topics. For instance, Illinois is increasing the minimum wage for non-tipped workers to $14 and for tipped employees to $8.40. Additionally, noncitizen immigrants will be able to obtain a standardized driver’s license, replacing the current Temporary Visitor Driver’s License.

Transportation-related laws include the ban on videoconferencing while driving and the prohibition of vaping indoors in public places, highlighting the state’s commitment to road safety and public health.

Some laws focus on providing support and protections to individuals in challenging circumstances. Employees will now receive up to two weeks of unpaid leave if a family member is killed in a crime of violence. Furthermore, individuals sentenced to life in prison before turning 21 on or before June 1, 2019, will become eligible for parole after serving 40 years.

Other new laws touch upon issues such as car theft prevention, mental health support, and the creation of gender-neutral restrooms in private and public businesses.

While these are just a few examples of the laws coming into effect in Illinois in 2024, the state is taking various measures to address the diverse needs and concerns of its residents.