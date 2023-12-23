በቅርቡ የሚመጣው ግራንብሉ ቅዠት፡ የሪሊንክ ጨዋታ አዲስ ጭብጥ ዘፈን እና ሊጫወቱ የሚችሉ ገጸ ባህሪያትን ያሳያል

Cygames, the developer of Granblue Fantasy: Relink, showcased a new theme song trailer during the highly anticipated Granblue Fes 2023 event. Nao Tōyama mesmerized fans with her performance of the theme song titled “Good Night, Good Morning.”

In addition to the theme song trailer, Cygames also treated fans with a boss battle trailer, providing a glimpse of the thrilling gameplay to come. However, the excitement didn’t end there, as the company announced the inclusion of three new playable characters: Cagliostro, Seofon, and Tweyen.

Cagliostro, known as the founder of alchemy, boasts a versatile skill set that encompasses offense, healing, and support. As a playable character, her alchemical powers will prove invaluable in various party compositions, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

Fans eagerly awaiting the launch of Granblue Fantasy: Relink will have an opportunity to try out the game before its official release. A demo is set to launch in January, allowing players to get a taste of the action-packed adventure that awaits them.

Scheduled for release on February 1, 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Granblue Fantasy: Relink has undergone several delays, heightening anticipation among fans. Furthermore, the game offers cross-play compatibility for its multiplayer mode, enabling seamless cooperation between PlayStation consoles.

To cater to a broader audience, the game will be available in multiple languages, including English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish. Players from around the world can fully immerse themselves in the captivating world of Granblue Fantasy.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is an action role-playing game that features stunning illustrations by Cygames and CyDesignation. Produced by Koichi Haruta with direction by Tetsuya Fukuhara, the game promises a captivating narrative accompanied by the brilliant character designs of Hideo Minaba. Furthermore, renowned composers Nobuo Uematsu and Tsutomu Narita have created an enchanting musical score for the game.

In this highly anticipated release, players will have the opportunity to choose between a male or female main character, each offering a unique perspective on the immersive storyline. With its rich lore and captivating gameplay, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is expected to delight both new and seasoned fans of the franchise.

It’s clear that Cygames has put significant effort into creating an unforgettable gaming experience with Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Stay tuned for more updates as the release date approaches, and get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure in the fantastical world of Granblue.