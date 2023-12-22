ስሪክሰን ለ2024 አብዮታዊ የጎልፍ ኳስ ዲዛይን አስተዋወቀ

Srixon, a leading brand in the golfing industry, has unveiled its latest innovation in golf ball technology with the introduction of the groundbreaking Srixon AD333 ball for 2024. This 11th generation golf ball promises to deliver exceptional performance and elevate the game of golfers worldwide.

With a focus on enhancing control and distance, the all-new AD333 incorporates tour-inspired technologies that are set to revolutionize the game. Srixon has amplified the high-performance design of the ball, resulting in unprecedented distance gains and an unparalleled feel on every shot.

The AD333 features a lower compression rating and a softer cover compared to its predecessor, allowing for increased spin performance and greater control. Golfers seeking more control will find the AD333 to be the perfect companion, offering the feedback they desire for optimal performance, along with enhanced forgiveness and control on approach shots.

Moreover, Srixon has prioritized sustainability in the production of the new AD333. Plastic usage has been significantly reduced in all packaging, aligning with the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly practices. Notably, both of Srixon’s golf ball plants operate with zero carbon emissions, further cementing the company’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

The AD333 boasts several shared technologies with Srixon’s esteemed Z-STAR series, demonstrating its exceptional value and powerful performance. Its two-piece ionomer design minimizes unwanted spin off the tee, resulting in a straighter and longer ball flight. The gentle reduction in compression from 72 to 70 enables greater deformation upon impact, further optimizing performance.

Additionally, the AD333’s softer ionomer cover ensures extended groove contact, promoting better control and more spin on approach shots. The FastLayer Core, with its reformulated composition, adds ball speed without compromising feel, making it ideal for players with moderate swing speeds. Complementing this core is the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern, which enhances distance gains and facilitates a penetrating ball flight in all playing conditions.

Furthermore, the AD333’s Spin Skin coating generates exceptional green side spin, enabling golfers to exercise meticulous control and achieve precise stopping power on every shot.

Golf enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing the revolutionary design of the new AD333 when it becomes available on January 20th, 2024. With a retail price of £28 or €30 per dozen, both the Pure White and Tour Yellow color options offer golfers a winning combination of style and performance. Get ready to elevate your game with the remarkable Srixon AD333!