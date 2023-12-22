የኪንግስተን የተወሰነ እትም Mini Dragon USB Driveን በማስተዋወቅ ላይ

In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year 2024, Kingston, a well-known memory and storage brand, has unveiled its latest limited edition USB drive. This unique collector’s item pays homage to the year of the Dragon, one of the 12 animals from the Chinese Zodiac.

Unlike ordinary USB drives, the Kingston Limited Edition Mini Dragon USB Drive features an eye-catching design inspired by the mythical beast. Encased in a dragon egg packaging, the drive showcases a cute and round green dragon hovering in the clouds. Its smooth rubber exterior not only adds a touch of style but also ensures durability by resisting falls and impacts.

Designed with portability in mind, the Mini Dragon USB Drive includes a tail that serves as a key ring loop. This makes it convenient for users to carry their important files wherever they go. Whether you need seamless digital data storage, secure file transfers, or easy sharing, the Mini Dragon USB Drive is the perfect companion.

Despite its compact size, the Mini Dragon USB Drive offers an impressive capacity of 128GB, providing ample space for all your files and documents. Additionally, Kingston assures users that the drive supports the latest USB 3.2 Gen1 interface, allowing for high-speed data transfers of up to 200MB/s.

The Kingston Limited Edition Mini Dragon USB Drive is currently available for purchase at a retail price of RM98. As an added bonus, customers who buy the drive will receive Kingston-themed red packets and have a chance to win an iPhone 15.

