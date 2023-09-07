FUJIFILM Introduces Portable Zoom Lens for Cinematic Filmmaking

FUJIFILM North America Corporation has announced the release of its new FUJINON Duvo™ HZK24-300mm Portable PL Mount Zoom Lens, designed for cinematic filmmaking. The lens supports two types of large-image sensors and is specifically optimized for shallow depth-of-field and beautiful bokeh effects.

The Duvo 24-300mm lens offers a 12.5x zoom, covering a focal range frequently used on set. With the built-in expander, the focal length can be shifted by 1.5 times, allowing users to capture far-away subjects with desirable fields of view. Despite its high magnification capability, the lens is compact and lightweight, making it easily portable for live production.

According to Stosh Durbacz, the national sales manager at FUJIFILM North America Corporation, the Duvo 24-300mm lens provides handheld positions in live production with the opportunity to achieve a classic FUJINON cinema look. This lens brings the unique color space, latitude, and shallow depth-of-field that Fujifilm has developed over its almost 90-year heritage in film and cinema lens production.

The introduction of the Duvo 24-300mm lens addresses the growing demand for large-image sensor cameras in broadcast environments. These cameras are increasingly used for immersive cinematic expressions that require shallow depth-of-field, bokeh, and high dynamic range. While cinema lenses are commonly used for these applications, they often have a smaller zoom magnification ratio than broadcast lenses and require specialized focus operations. The Duvo 24-300mm lens provides a compact, lightweight solution that enables high mobility and portability for cinematic coverage of live sporting events, music concerts, documentaries, and wildlife cinematography.

Key features of the Duvo 24-300mm lens include its compatibility with Super 35mm sensors and sensors equivalent to full frame. By engaging the built-in expander, the lens can work with sensors equivalent to full frame while maintaining the same angle of view. The lens also creates cinema-quality imagery with beautiful bokeh, thanks to its large-diameter aspherical elements, Super-ED lenses, and advanced precision polishing to control aberrations. It has a maximum aperture of T2.9 at the wide-angle end, allowing for filming in low-light conditions.

The Duvo 24-300mm lens also offers access to a wide variety of accessories, supports multi-camera operations for efficient production, and features functions to support comfortable shooting and editing. It incorporates Breathing Compensation Technology (BCT) to correct focus breathing and Remote Back Focus (RBF) for precise flange focal distance control. It is also compatible with the “ZEISS eXtended Data” system for recording lens metadata.

The Duvo 24-300mm PL Mount Zoom Lens is expected to be available in the U.S. market in spring 2024. It will be previewed at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam from September 15 to 18, 2023, along with Fujifilm’s third Duvo Series lens, a wide portable zoom lens covering a focal length of 14-100mm.

