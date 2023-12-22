በፎርቲኒት ውስጥ ያሉ ገንቢዎች ሰፊ ምናባዊ ዩኒቨርስን ይፈጥራሉ

In the world of Fortnite, a virtual paradise exists where gamers can build their own dreams. Started in 2017, Fortnite has captivated players worldwide with its Battle Royale format, pitting 100 competitors against each other on a fantastical island. But now, Epic Games, the mastermind behind Fortnite, aims to take the game to a whole new level. They seek to create a metaverse, a vast interconnected digital world that goes beyond the boundaries of the game itself. And who better to make this ambitious dream a reality than the gamers themselves?

Fortnite Creative, a feature introduced in 2018, allows users to construct their own custom maps. However, it wasn’t until recently that Epic Games put significant effort into elevating this user-generated content. By announcing a revenue-sharing model last year, Epic Games offered 40% of the game’s net revenue to creators, amounting to millions of dollars paid out to date. Additionally, the company released Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), a powerful tool based on Unreal Engine, allowing creators to design entire interactive networks.

Creators like Chad Mustard and Mackenzie Jackson have embraced this opportunity to turn their passion for gaming into a full-time endeavor. Mustard emphasizes that a metaverse can only exist with user-generated content, and Epic Games has empowered their player base to unleash their creativity. Jackson, who initially saw Fortnite Creative as a hobby, now runs Alliance Studios, a consultancy group assisting clients in breaking into the Fortnite ecosystem while building immersive experiences.

The UEFN upgrade in 2023 further solidifies the growth of user-generated content in Fortnite. With hundreds of new games being published daily, developers like Jeremy Pedron (known as “Squatingdog”) have gained a massive following by creating innovative and unconventional maps. The expanding landscape of Fortnite includes not only combat-based games but also racing, building with Lego-like blocks, and even hosting concerts like the virtual performance by Tones and I.

As the popularity of user-generated content rises, Fortnite creators face increasing competition, with influencers and celebrities hiring developers to create personalized maps. Despite these challenges, industry leaders like Josh Benzing of 404 Creative remain optimistic. They believe that the metaverse is an inevitable future for gaming and continue to strive towards building an expansive virtual universe in Fortnite.

In the evolving world of Fortnite, players are not just gamers, but designers, creators, and pioneers shaping a metaverse that knows no bounds.