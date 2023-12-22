አርእስት፡ የደን ሂልስ ሰፈር የበጎ አድራጎት ስራን ይመራል፣ የልግስና ምሳሌ በማዘጋጀት

Summary: Forest Hills in Queens has been recognized as the most generous neighborhood in the United States, according to Charity Navigator. Residents of Forest Hills made significant charitable contributions, with an average donation of $78. This middle-income to affluent neighborhood stands out for its commitment to giving back and supporting various causes.

Forest Hills, a thriving community in Queens, boasts a diverse population and a mix of suburban homes and luxury high-rises. With its proximity to major thoroughfares and accessible transportation options, Forest Hills offers a blend of urban convenience and suburban tranquility. The neighborhood’s renowned Forest Hills Garden enclave features private streets and adds to the area’s charm. Notable residents, such as Paul Simon, Art Garfunkel, and members of The Ramones, have also called Forest Hills home.

Charity Navigator’s analysis revealed that Forest Hills residents donated $24.56 per capita, surpassing other regions in terms of generosity. The organizations benefiting from these contributions included Jewish causes, such as Magen David Adom, Friends of Tel Aviv University, and the Anti-Defamation League. Other recipients included Doctors Without Borders, Planned Parenthood, and the United High Commissioner for Refugees.

While Forest Hills has demonstrated exceptional philanthropy, the overall landscape of charitable giving has faced challenges. Charity Navigator reported a decrease of 20% in user donations, attributing the decline to factors such as rising prices and inflation affecting discretionary income. Additionally, the recent unrest in Ukraine and the Middle East, combined with the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, has caused some individuals to experience donor fatigue.

Despite these obstacles, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards expressed pride in his borough’s generous spirit, stating, “We show generosity to our neighbors during tough times. We are the world’s borough.” Not-for-profit organizations, such as The Fresh Air Fund and the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, rely heavily on contributions from individuals in Forest Hills and beyond to support disadvantaged youth and those in need.

Forest Hills stands as an inspiring example of a community that prioritizes giving back and making a positive impact on the world. By leading in philanthropy, Forest Hills residents are demonstrating their commitment to creating a better future for all.