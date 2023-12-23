Lawrence Sullivan, also known as the ‘Florida Joker’, has taken to social media to address the striking similarities between himself and a character in the recently leaked GTA VI trailer. In a TikTok video, Sullivan compares an image of himself in an orange jumpsuit with a character sporting purple hair and similar face tattoos, demanding attention from Rockstar Games. Not stopping at a mere comparison, Sullivan has now escalated the situation by demanding monetary compensation from the gaming company.

In a recent video on his TikTok page, Sullivan emphasizes his belief that the character in GTA VI was inspired by his own appearance, pointing at the screen to highlight the resemblance. He further asserts that he wants to have a conversation with Rockstar Games about the matter and suggests that if they fail to engage in dialogue, they should provide him with a hefty sum of money.

Opinions on the issue have been divided among online users. While some advocate for Sullivan’s claims, stating that the game company should compensate him for the inspiration taken from his likeness, others argue that the alterations made to the character’s appearance absolve Rockstar Games from any legal implications.

Despite the online discourse, Rockstar Games has refrained from making any official statements regarding the matter thus far. UNILAD has reached out to the gaming company for comment, but no response has been received as of yet.

With the controversy surrounding the similarities between Sullivan and the GTA VI character, it remains to be seen if Rockstar Games will address the situation and satisfy Sullivan’s demand for either compensation or a discussion about the potential inspiration behind the character design.