የግንባታ ፕሮጀክት ደረጃ 1 ሲጠናቀቅ የቺካጎ አሽከርካሪዎች ከትራፊክ ጊዜያዊ እፎይታ ያገኛሉ

Drivers in Chicago have been facing months of traffic congestion on The Kennedy and Edens expressways. However, there is finally some good news on the horizon. Phase 1 of a major construction project, aimed at improving the roadways, is expected to be completed overnight, providing a temporary respite for commuters.

Over the past nine months, commuters have had to deal with at least two inbound lane closures at a time, as crews worked on rehabilitating the bridges. The reversible express lanes were also restricted to inbound traffic only, adding to the congestion and frustration for drivers on both sides of the road.

Maria Castaneda, spokesperson for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), expressed her gratitude for the public’s patience and understanding during the construction process. She emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and quality of the roadways for the public.

With Phase 1 coming to a close, the inbound lanes will reopen on Saturday night, weather permitting. This will provide some relief to drivers until Phase 2 begins in March 2024. During the winter months, major closures will be put on hold, but smaller construction projects will continue during overnight and off-peak hours.

While Phase 2 is expected to bring further disruptions, with the closure of the express lanes for most of 2024, IDOT is hopeful that the improvements will lead to a safer and smoother roadway in the long run. Phase 3 will focus on the outbound lanes and is scheduled to begin in 2025.

Chicago drivers can look forward to a temporary break from the traffic nightmare, but it remains important to remain vigilant and patient as construction activities continue in the coming weeks and years. The end goal is to provide a better commuting experience for all residents and visitors to the city.