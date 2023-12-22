የዋሽንግተን ስቴት ፏፏቴ አጭር በከፍተኛ ፍጥነት የባቡር ስጦታ ጨረታ

Washington State has been unsuccessful in its attempt to secure a larger $198 million grant to advance high-speed rail planning. The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) recently announced its selection of rail projects for funding through President Biden’s 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and Washington State’s proposals were not among the chosen projects. However, the state did receive federal support for its Amtrak Cascades enhancements and the new Cascadia Ultra High-Speed Ground Transportation corridor.

While the grant amount is relatively small, it could indicate future federal support for high-speed rail in the region. Local officials and corporate leaders have expressed interest in connecting Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver, British Columbia with a high-speed rail network. The FRA’s selection of the Cascadia High-Speed Rail Corridor for its Corridor Identification and Development Program demonstrates a strong interest in backing such projects.

Washington State’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will receive up to $1 million in grants from the FRA to continue planning infrastructure improvements and expanded frequencies for Amtrak Cascades. The department is also actively working on its high-speed rail plans, which could bring bullet trains to the Cascadia region, connecting major cities between Vancouver, British Columbia and Portland.

Although Washington State did not secure the desired grant for deeper planning and early design work, participating in the Corridor ID program will position the Cascadia high-speed rail project to be more competitive in future funding cycles.

In addition to Washington State, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority in Montana will also receive grants to support planning the restoration of the North Coast Hiawatha long-distance service. This service would reconnect Chicago to Seattle or Portland and would pass through several states, including Idaho, Montana, and North Dakota.

While Washington State’s bid fell short, the federal support received for its rail projects and inclusion in the Corridor ID program signal the potential for significant advancements in high-speed rail in the Pacific Northwest region in the future.