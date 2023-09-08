የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ዜና

ፌርፎን 5፡ ወደ ዘላቂ ስማርት ስልኮች የሚደረግ እርምጃ

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
ፌርፎን 5፡ ወደ ዘላቂ ስማርት ስልኮች የሚደረግ እርምጃ

The Dutch smartphone company, Fairphone, has released the Fairphone 5, a handset that sets a new standard for longevity and repairability. With a price tag of £619 (€699), the Fairphone 5 offers up to 10 years of software support, a significant step in addressing tech waste. The device features a crisp OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and vibrant colors. While the design may appear slightly dated compared to more modern smartphones, it offers IP55 water resistance.

The Fairphone 5 is powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 chip, which may not be as powerful as high-end smartphone chips but offers long-term support, including at least five Android version updates and eight years of security updates. The device also includes a microSD card slot, allowing users to easily expand storage.

In terms of battery life, the Fairphone 5 lasts about 36 hours between charges, with the ability to easily swap out the battery for a spare. The battery is designed to maintain at least 80% of its original capacity for more than 1,000 full-charge cycles.

Fairphone is committed to sustainability, using fair-trade gold and silver, ethically sourced materials, and recycled components. The company also offers a five-year warranty and provides users with the option to repair the phone themselves using modular spare parts.

The Fairphone 5 comes with Fairphone OS, based on Android 13, providing a clean and efficient user experience. With eight to 10 years of security updates, it offers longer-term usability than most other smartphones. Users also have the option to install alternative operating systems if desired.

The camera capabilities of the Fairphone 5 include dual 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. While the camera performance is decent in good lighting conditions, it struggles with color inconsistency and low-light situations.

Overall, the Fairphone 5 is a step towards sustainable smartphones, offering longevity, repairability, and ethical sourcing. While it may not match the performance and camera capabilities of high-end smartphones, it provides a viable option for those concerned about tech waste and the environmental impact of their devices.

ምንጮች:
– Fairphone website

By ቪኪ Stavropoulou

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ዜና

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ እና Mate X5 የሚታጠፍ፣ የ5ጂ አቅምን እና የኪሪን 9000S ፕሮሰሰርን አረጋግጧል።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ዜና

በደቡብ አፍሪካ የሞባይል ቴክኖሎጂ እድገት፡ አጠቃላይ ግምገማ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
ዜና

በኒውሮናል ኮሙኒኬሽን አማካኝነት የማህደረ ትውስታን ውስብስብነት መረዳት

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou

አመለጠዎት

ዜና

Huawei Mate 60 Pro+ እና Mate X5 የሚታጠፍ፣ የ5ጂ አቅምን እና የኪሪን 9000S ፕሮሰሰርን አረጋግጧል።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

በደቡብ አፍሪካ የሞባይል ቴክኖሎጂ እድገት፡ አጠቃላይ ግምገማ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ሁዋዌ አዲስ Mate 60 Series: A Potential Rival to Apple

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

KPMG AI እና ዲጂታል ኢኖቬሽን ቡድን አቋቁሞ ስቲቭ ቼስን ምክትል ሊቀመንበር አድርጎ ሾመ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች