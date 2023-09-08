ፌርፎን 5፡ ወደ ዘላቂ ስማርት ስልኮች የሚደረግ እርምጃ

The Dutch smartphone company, Fairphone, has released the Fairphone 5, a handset that sets a new standard for longevity and repairability. With a price tag of £619 (€699), the Fairphone 5 offers up to 10 years of software support, a significant step in addressing tech waste. The device features a crisp OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and vibrant colors. While the design may appear slightly dated compared to more modern smartphones, it offers IP55 water resistance.

The Fairphone 5 is powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 chip, which may not be as powerful as high-end smartphone chips but offers long-term support, including at least five Android version updates and eight years of security updates. The device also includes a microSD card slot, allowing users to easily expand storage.

In terms of battery life, the Fairphone 5 lasts about 36 hours between charges, with the ability to easily swap out the battery for a spare. The battery is designed to maintain at least 80% of its original capacity for more than 1,000 full-charge cycles.

Fairphone is committed to sustainability, using fair-trade gold and silver, ethically sourced materials, and recycled components. The company also offers a five-year warranty and provides users with the option to repair the phone themselves using modular spare parts.

The Fairphone 5 comes with Fairphone OS, based on Android 13, providing a clean and efficient user experience. With eight to 10 years of security updates, it offers longer-term usability than most other smartphones. Users also have the option to install alternative operating systems if desired.

The camera capabilities of the Fairphone 5 include dual 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. While the camera performance is decent in good lighting conditions, it struggles with color inconsistency and low-light situations.

Overall, the Fairphone 5 is a step towards sustainable smartphones, offering longevity, repairability, and ethical sourcing. While it may not match the performance and camera capabilities of high-end smartphones, it provides a viable option for those concerned about tech waste and the environmental impact of their devices.

ምንጮች:

– Fairphone website