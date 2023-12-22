ጋላክሲ S21 FE አንድሮይድ 14 ዝመናን ይቀበላል፣አስደሳች ባህሪያትን ያሳያል

The highly anticipated Android 14 update has finally arrived for the Exynos 2100 version of the Galaxy S21 FE. Users in Afghanistan, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Malaysia, Morocco, Pakistan, Panama, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the Netherlands, the Philippines, the UAE, Tunisia, and Vietnam can now enjoy the benefits of the new firmware version G990EXXU7FWK6, which not only introduces Android 14 but also includes the December 2023 security patch.

This latest update offers a host of impressive features through the new One UI 6.0 interface. The Quick Panel design layout has been revamped, offering a fresh and user-friendly experience. Additionally, users will notice a new default font and redesigned emoji, bringing added visual appeal to interactions.

Samsung has also made significant enhancements to its stock applications. The camera app, for instance, boasts a simpler user interface, while the built-in Gallery now supports quick edit actions and the ability to clip objects from images or videos and save them as stickers in the Samsung Keyboard. Furthermore, the video editing tool, now known as Samsung Studio, allows users to save drafts and facilitate seamless editing.

In terms of display, the lock screen clock widgets offer more styling options, enabling users to personalize their devices further. Notifications have been improved with subtle design tweaks, and files can be easily dragged and dropped between locations.

The update also introduces two new widgets: Custom Camera and Weather Insights. Additionally, the built-in video player boasts enhanced controls and playback speed options.

These are just a few examples of the exciting new features and design improvements that users can look forward to with the Android 14 update. To check for the update, Galaxy S21 FE users with the Exynos 2100 chipset should open the Settings app and navigate to Software Update, where they can download and install it. Alternatively, the new firmware file can be manually flashed from the firmware database.

With the arrival of Android 14, the Galaxy S21 FE not only receives a significant upgrade in functionality and security but also keeps users at the forefront of cutting-edge technology.