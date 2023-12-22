ፖፕ ስታር ስያ ከሰርቫይቨር ምዕራፍ 45 ተወዳጅ ተወዳዳሪዎችን ይሸልማል

ማጠቃለያ:

Pop star Sia, known for her generosity towards Survivor contestants, revealed her favorite players from the latest season of the CBS reality show. Katurah Topps, a superfan and attorney from New York, was Sia’s top choice and received over $100,000. Additionally, Kaleb Gebrewold, a software salesman, and Jacob O’Kane, an attorney, each received $15,000 from the singer. Sia has been giving funds to her favorite Survivor players since 2016, accumulating over $1 million in contestant giveaways. This season, Dee Valladares emerged as the winner of Survivor Season 45, defeating Austin Li Coon and O’Kane in the final jury vote with a score of 5-3-0. Valladares, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Miami, outwitted, outplayed, and outlasted her competitors, earning the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

Pop Star Sia Continues Her Tradition of Supporting Survivor Contestants

In a heartwarming show of appreciation and support, pop star Sia once again rewarded her favorite contestants from Survivor Season 45. Known for her generosity, the Grammy-nominated artist has been giving funds to deserving players since 2016, accumulating a total of over $1 million in contestant giveaways.

This season, Sia revealed her top three choices from the latest season of CBS’s reality competition show. Katurah Topps, an attorney from New York and a dedicated superfan, received the highest honor along with a substantial reward of over $100,000. Topps, who initially started on the Belo tribe, showcased remarkable gameplay and made it to the season finale before being eliminated.

Sia’s appreciation didn’t end there. Kaleb Gebrewold, a software salesman from the Lulu tribe, and Jacob “Jake” O’Kane, an attorney from the Belo tribe, were each bestowed with $15,000 by the “Unstoppable” singer. Their performances throughout the season caught Sia’s attention, and she wanted to show her support for their efforts.

Meanwhile, in the nail-biting finale, Dee Valladares emerged as the winner of Survivor Season 45. As a 26-year-old entrepreneur from Miami, Valladares outwitted, outplayed, and outlasted her competitors in the intense competition that took place in Fiji. After a grueling 26 days, Valladares earned the coveted title of Sole Survivor, along with the grand prize of $1 million.

Sia’s recognition and monetary awards add an extra layer of excitement and appreciation for the hard work and strategic gameplay displayed by the contestants throughout the season. Her tradition of supporting Survivor players not only brings attention to their achievements but also showcases her own admiration for the popular reality show.