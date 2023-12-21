Devolver Digital recently hosted its much-anticipated Devolver Public Access Holiday Special 2023 showcase, providing gamers with a glimpse into the future of gaming in 2024. The festive broadcast featured a variety of entertaining segments, including cooking and musical performances, as well as appearances from beloved holiday icons. However, the highlight of the event was undoubtedly the unveiling of the publisher’s exciting lineup for the coming year.

One of the standout titles showcased was “The Plucky Squire,” a game that impressed viewers with its unique perspective-bending gameplay mechanics. The co-directors, James Turner and Jonathan Biddle, provided insights into the protagonist’s journey and his battle against the malevolent wizard, Humgrump. As players prepare to embark on this epic adventure on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X | S, they can expect a captivating narrative and innovative gameplay elements.

Another highly anticipated game highlighted during the event was “Pepper Grinder,” which introduces players to a fast-paced world of drill-based traversal. Developer Riv Hester appeared during the showcase to demonstrate the game’s exhilarating gameplay mechanics while cooking up some game-themed cookies. Players will have to navigate through various obstacles using their trusty drill, employing strategy and skill to conquer enemies and solve intricate puzzles.

Gamers were also treated to a preview of “Baby Steps,” a new game by Bennett Foddy and Gabe Cuzzillo. The developers showcased the journey of the not-so-heroic protagonist, Nate, as he stumbles his way through a dynamically changing world. With its unique gameplay mechanics and charming art style, “Baby Steps” promises to offer an immersive and entertaining experience on PC and PlayStation 5.

Devolver Digital didn’t stop there, as they also unveiled “Stick it to the Stickman,” a stick-based combat game developed by Free Lives. The trailer showcased a plethora of combat techniques, enticing players to apply for jobs through StickedIn, a fictional but incredibly amusing job site.

Additionally, Devolver Digital announced that their popular Apple Arcade exclusive “Cricket Through the Ages” would be making its way to PC and Switch in early 2024, giving a wider audience the opportunity to embark on an adventure through time with a cricket-themed twist.

Although the company’s holiday special didn’t include any mind-boggling announcements, Devolver Digital stayed true to its reputation for delivering an unconventional and captivating showcase. Viewers were left excited and eagerly anticipating the release of these upcoming titles, ensuring that 2024 will be an exhilarating year for gamers.