ነፃ ይዘት እና ሽልማቶችን በ EA FC 24 በTwitch Prime ይክፈቱ

Summary: Amazon is now offering EA FC 24 players the opportunity to unlock free content and surprises through Twitch Prime packs. By synchronizing their Twitch, Amazon Prime, and EA accounts, players can enhance their gaming experience without spending any money.

Amazon is spoiling its users by allowing them to unlock free content in EA FC 24 through Twitch Prime packs, along with several other games. This is a perfect opportunity to enhance your gaming experience without breaking the bank, especially during the holiday season.

EA FC 24 is continuing its tradition of providing free rewards to players with the return of the Prime Gaming pack, following the success of FIFA 23. Exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers, these monthly gifts offer players cosmetic items, coins, and even players to improve their Ultimate Team. The content offered changes every month, ranging from simple contract packs to more exclusive items like a Mega Pack.

The first Prime Gaming reward for FC 24 was made available on October 16, 2023. The current Pack 3 will be available until January 22, 2024, and includes a 15-match loan of Vinicius Jr (non-tradeable), 6 rare consumables, a minimum 81+ OVR player pick (non-tradeable), and 4 rare Gold players (non-tradeable). It’s important to remember to claim this reward before January 22, 2024.

Vinicius Jr, who currently plays for Real Madrid, is the featured player in this pack. Known for his role as a winger, he is recognized for his speed, technique, and ability to create goal-scoring opportunities. This is a great opportunity to honor him, especially considering his recent hamstring injury.

Looking forward, players can anticipate the arrival of Pack 4 in February 2024. It remains a mystery which player will be featured next, leaving fans excited and curious. Who would you like to see in the next pack?

To take advantage of these benefits, it is necessary to synchronize your Twitch, Amazon Prime, and EA accounts. Once connected, simply visit the Prime Gaming page in EA FC 24 and select “Claim.” Your rewards will then be available in the Ultimate Team store. This straightforward process ensures a constant supply of free content over a typical 12-month period.