የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ዜና

ዱኦሊንጎ የጋምፊፋይድ ሙዚቃ ትምህርት መድረክን ሊጀምር ነው።

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ሴፕቴ 11, 2023
ዱኦሊንጎ የጋምፊፋይድ ሙዚቃ ትምህርት መድረክን ሊጀምር ነው።

Duolingo, the popular language learning platform, is expanding its offerings to include music education. The company, known for its ad-supported mini lessons, is creating a new package called Duolingo Music. This package is expected to launch with over 200 “fun and familiar tunes” in its learning library, along with interactive exercises and lessons designed to teach students how to read notes, play simple songs, and dive into music theory.

Like its language platform, Duolingo Music will follow a gamified learning structure. Students will be guided by animated characters through challenges such as note-matching and “fill in the blanks” exercises on a music score. They will earn game points and compete on leader boards to further motivate their learning. The new music curriculum will be revealed in more detail at the Duocon conference on October 11.

Duolingo’s Director of Engineering, New Subjects, Vanessa Jameson, stated that the company’s mission is to make the best education universally available. By offering music education for free in Duolingo’s playful and motivating format, they aim to make learning the fundamentals of music accessible to everyone.

Duolingo has previously expanded beyond language learning by adding an elementary math package for children and brain-training exercises for adults. With the addition of Duolingo Music, the platform continues its mission to provide diverse educational opportunities to a wide range of learners.

ምንጮች:
– Duolingo

By ቪኪ Stavropoulou

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ዜና

የግዛት አለምን ይማርካል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ዜና

ዓለም አቀፉ የጠፈር ጣቢያ በአሜሪካ እና በሩሲያ መካከል ያለውን ትብብር ቀጥሏል።

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ዜና

ራውተርዎን ከማስወገድዎ በፊት እንደገና የማስጀመር አስፈላጊነት

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha

አመለጠዎት

ቴክኖሎጂ

የ iPhone 15 ተገኝነት ዝርዝሮች

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

አሁን አዲሱን የአይፎን 15 ተከታታዮች በ Croma ላይ አስቀድመው ማስያዝ ይችላሉ።

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

የ PlayStation 5 ባለቤቶች ከሌሎች መድረኮች ጋር ሲነፃፀሩ ጥብቅ የተመላሽ ገንዘብ መስፈርቶችን ይጋፈጣሉ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

አፕል አዲስ የአይፎን እና የአፕል ዎች ሰልፍን ይፋ አደረገ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች