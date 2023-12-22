Rinsing Canned Tuna: A Simple Trick to Reduce Sodium Levels

A new study reveals a simple trick that can significantly reduce the sodium content in canned tuna. High in protein and a favorite among athletes and gym-goers, canned tuna is a versatile food that can be enjoyed in various ways. However, the sodium levels in canned tuna, particularly in water- and oil-packed varieties, can be quite high. This is concerning, considering the recommended maximum daily sodium intake advised by the FDA.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Dietetic Association, suggests that rinsing canned tuna in water for three minutes or longer can reduce its sodium content by an impressive 80%. To do this, simply open the can and transfer the tuna to a fine-mesh strainer or colander placed over the sink. If the tuna is packed in oil, use a mesh strainer over a large bowl. Gently press the tuna with the back of a spoon to remove excess liquid. Rinse the tuna under cold running water while swirling it around with a spoon. Finally, press out any remaining water and transfer the tuna to a plate.

While this method is effective, it’s important to note that rinsing canned tuna in water may slightly reduce its calcium content. However, tuna is not a significant source of calcium, and there are plenty of other foods that can be consumed to meet calcium needs.

Alternatively, low-sodium canned tuna is an option to consider. These varieties have little to no salt added and contain about 10% less sodium compared to other types of canned tuna. If convenience is a priority, low-sodium canned tuna can be a suitable choice. Another option is to purchase raw tuna, which has significantly lower sodium levels. Although it may be more expensive, raw tuna can be cooked in advance and stored in the freezer for up to three months. With a mild flavor and neutral odor, fresh tuna is an excellent alternative for a nutritious workday lunch.

In conclusion, rinsing canned tuna in water or opting for low-sodium varieties can help reduce its sodium content, making it a healthier choice for those who are conscious of their sodium intake.