ለቀጣይ ጀብዱህ በDnD መጽሐፍት እና አቅርቦቶች ላይ ምርጥ ቅናሾችን ያዝ

Looking to embark on a new Dungeons and Dragons campaign in the coming year? Well, you’re in luck because the online platform DnD Beyond is offering incredible discounts on a wide range of DnD books and supplies until the end of 2023. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, this is the perfect opportunity to stock up on essential materials for your tabletop adventures.

Unlike previous DnD Beyond sales, this time the focus is on attracting new players. The core rulebooks, including the Monster Manual, Player’s Handbook, and Dungeon Master’s Guide, are all available at a hefty 40% discount, priced at just $17.99 each. These books are a must-have for any aspiring Dungeon Master or player looking to expand their knowledge of the game.

Meanwhile, DnD adventures are also on sale. The Stranger Things-themed jaunt, the Hunt for the Thessalhydra, is a steal with a massive 50% off. Other notable deals include Curse of Strahd, at a 20% discount, and Candlekeep Mysteries, available for 25% less. If you’re looking for a captivating anthology, be sure to consider the Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel review before adding it to your collection.

To give you a clearer overview of the available discounts, here’s a table showcasing some of the best deals:

Book | Current Price | Previous Price | Discount

———|—————|—————-|——–

Monster Manual | $17.99 | $29.99 | 40%

Dungeon Master’s Guide | $17.99 | $29.99 | 40%

Player’s Handbook | $17.99 | $29.99 | 40%

Ghosts of Saltmarsh | $23.99 | $29.99 | 20%

Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft | $23.99 | $29.99 | 20%

Curse of Strahd | $19.99 | $24.99 | 20%

Mythic Odyssey of Theros | $22.49 | $29.99 | 25%

Spelljammer Adventures in Space | $42.49 | $49.99 | 15%

Wayfinder’s Guide to Eberron | $14.99 | $19.99 | 25%

Hunt for the Thessalhydra | $9.99 | $19.99 | 50%

Candlekeep Mysteries | $22.49 | $29.99 | 25%

To sweeten the deal further, if you purchase a book as a gift for someone else during this sale, you will receive a free digital set of DnD dice. So, consider teaming up with a fellow player and exchanging gifts to both enjoy the bonus goodies.

For more in-depth information about DnD classes and races, be sure to check out our comprehensive guides. Get ready to dive into your next adventure with the best supplies and elevate your Dungeons and Dragons experience. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings, as this sale is only available until December 31st. Happy gaming!