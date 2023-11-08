ለዲዋሊ ግብይት 5 የግድ ስማርት ስልኮች

Diwali, the festival of lights, is right around the corner. In India, it is a tradition to exchange gifts with loved ones during this special occasion. If you are looking to gift your family members or even your boyfriend or girlfriend, here are some of the latest handsets that you can consider. These smartphones not only make for great gifts but also come with impressive features that are sure to be a hit.

1. Apple iPhone 15: Apple launched the iPhone 15 series in September. You can gift the special people in your life the iPhone 15, which starts at a price of INR 79,900. This smartphone comes with a USB Type-C charger, a 48MP primary camera, and an A16 chip. With bank offers, you can get it at around INR 75,000.

2. iPhone 14 Plus: If you are looking for a smartphone with a large display and a powerful battery, the iPhone 14 Plus is available on Flipkart for INR 63,999. SBI credit cardholders can avail a discount of INR 1,000. It features an A15 chip and a dual 12+12MP camera.

3. OnePlus 9: If you want to gift a latest foldable phone, OnePlus offers a great option. The new OnePlus 9 comes with a triple camera setup that captures stunning photos. It is priced at INR 1,39,999.

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: This smartphone is available for INR 99,999. It features a compact foldable design, a large cover display, a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and an IPX8 water resistance rating.

5. Pixel 8: You can also gift the latest Pixel category from Google. The Pixel 8 Pro offers a camera quality even better than the iPhone. In India, the Pixel 8 starts at INR 75,999.

These phones are not the only options available. You can also consider gifting the Nothing Phone 2, iQOO 11, Xiaomi 13 Pro, or other smartphones that are currently available during the festive and Diwali sales on various e-commerce websites. Make the most of the attractive discounts offered on smartphones during this festive season.

