ለክሬዲት ካርማ አቅርቦት ምላሽ ከሰጡ በኋላ ክሬዲት ከተከለከሉ ለካሳ ብቁ ሊሆኑ ይችላሉ

If you received a message from Credit Karma between 2018 and 2021 stating that you were “pre-approved” or had high odds of being approved for a credit card or loan, but were later denied credit, you may be eligible for compensation. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has reached a $3 million settlement with Credit Karma, alleging that the company deceived customers with these claims.

The FTC has started the compensation process and is sending out notices to nearly 500,000 individuals who may have been impacted. If you receive a letter or email from the FTC containing your claim ID, you have until March 4, 2024, to submit your claim for a portion of the settlement.

It’s important to note that being pre-approved does not guarantee that you will receive a loan from the lender. Lenders review your financial situation and criteria before making a final decision. The process typically involves a soft credit check, which does not impact your credit score.

