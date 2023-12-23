በሳይበርፑንክ 2077 ውስጥ በጠንካራ መሳሪያ ላይ እጆችዎን ያግኙ

After a tumultuous launch three years ago, Cyberpunk 2077 has come a long way. CD Projekt RED has been working tirelessly to transform the game into what it was meant to be, and their efforts have paid off. The Polish studio took home the title of “Best Ongoing Game” at the Game Awards, thanks to the work done on the Phantom Liberty DLC and the major updates released throughout the year. But every good thing must come to an end, and the developers are now focusing on what’s next. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any more free content coming. In fact, CDPR is offering one last gift to the players.

It’s curtains for CP2077. After three years of intense support, the game’s development teams are now shifting their focus to the studio’s future projects. While the majority of the team is working on the highly anticipated The Witcher 4, a smaller force is dedicated to envisioning the next chapter of Cyberpunk 2077. Before closing the book on this challenging chapter of its history, the studio released a final update for the game, introducing highly requested features such as a subway system. It was a last gift to thank the players for their support, but that wasn’t all. In parallel, the Polish studio once again partnered with Amazon Prime Gaming to offer free content from the Phantom Liberty DLC to subscribers of the service. However, time is running out to claim it.

This time, the gift is a devastating weapon straight from the illegal arsenal of the Barghest. Members of the program can now claim the “Amstaff” kinetic shotgun free of charge. This stylish firearm is packed with power, style, and bonuses that guarantee a splendid carnage. It comes equipped with modules that enhance armor penetration and movement speed upon elimination and dismemberment. Moreover, as your movements become faster, this weapon delivers even more damage. With the combination of these bonuses, the most agile players of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty will wreak havoc, especially considering that the bonuses remain active as long as they wield weapons from the Barghest.

If you want to get your hands on this gift for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, head to the dedicated page on Amazon Prime Gaming and follow the instructions below. The offer will end on December 27, 2023, so don’t wait too long.

1. On the Amazon Prime Gaming website, select “Access Game Content” to receive your unique code and a link to the code redemption site.

2. Go to the code redemption site and log in with your account.

3. Enter your code to redeem your in-game content.

4. Your new weapon will be waiting for you in the item stash located in V’s apartment.

For Xbox and PlayStation players: Launch Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and log in to MY REWARDS from the main menu.

For Steam and Epic Games players: Launch CP2077: Phantom Liberty, then log in with your account in REDlauncher.