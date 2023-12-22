According to reports from the “Saturday Night Live” dress rehearsal, former cast member Cecily Strong made a surprise appearance playing the role of Rep. Elise Stefanik in the cold open. However, when the show aired, Strong had been replaced by new cast member Chloe Troast in the role. The reason for the last-minute switch remains unclear.

Speculation arose about Strong potentially holding off her return to appear on next week’s episode, with fellow alum Kate McKinnon hosting. However, the decision to replace Strong in the cold open suggests other factors were at play. It is unknown how much preparation Troast had before taking on the role, and how she found her own approach to the political character.

The sketch itself received mixed reactions, with lukewarm laughs and negative responses from viewers online. Furthermore, there was confusion during the sketch as the nameplates of the college presidents were mixed up. This issue seems to have been corrected in the version available online. Some conservative viewers raised concerns about the sketch being perceived as antisemitic, criticizing its approach.

Interestingly, the sketch came shortly after University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill faced public backlash for her appearance before Congress. Magill’s resignation following the controversy may have influenced the decision to replace Strong in the sketch. The speedy developments in the news cycle could have prompted sensitivity or preparation concerns.

The testimony of the college presidents themselves during the week also received criticism for being tone-deaf to concerns about antisemitism. While they may have been legally prepared, their perspective did not resonate with the broader public.

Representatives for “SNL” have yet to comment on the situation. Strong’s unexpected appearance at the dress rehearsal, followed by her replacement, has left fans curious about the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the show.