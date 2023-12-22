New Technology Amplifies Terahertz Waves for Revolutionary 6G Communication

A groundbreaking technology has been developed by a team of researchers led by Professor Hyong-Ryeol Park from the Department of Physics at UNIST. Their innovative breakthrough amplifies terahertz (THz) electromagnetic waves by over 30,000 times and is set to revolutionize the commercialization of 6G communication frequencies.

The team collaborated with Professor Joon Sue Lee from the University of Tennessee and Professor Mina Yoon from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory to optimize the THz nano-resonator specifically for 6G communication using advanced optimization technology. The research findings have been published in the online version of Nano Letters.

By integrating AI learning based on physical theoretical models, the team was able to design THz nano-resonators efficiently on personal computers. This process was previously time-consuming and demanding, even with supercomputers. Through THz electromagnetic wave transmission experiments, the team evaluated the efficiency of the newly developed nano-resonator.

The results were astounding, with the electric field generated by the THz nano-resonator surpassing general electromagnetic waves by over 30,000 times. This represents an efficiency improvement of over 300% compared to previously reported THz nano-resonators.

Traditionally, AI-based inverse design technology focused on visible or infrared areas, but applying it to the 6G communication frequency range presented challenges due to the much smaller scale. To overcome these challenges, the research team combined a new THz nano-resonator with an AI-based inverse design method based on a physical theoretical model.

This approach allowed the team to optimize the device in less than 40 hours, even on personal computers. Previously, a single simulation or device optimization would take tens of hours or potentially hundreds of years.

The versatile optimized nano-resonator has implications for ultra-precise detectors, ultra-small molecular detection sensors, and bolometer studies. The methodology employed in the study can be extended to different wavelengths and structures, providing a valuable tool for various studies.

Professor Park emphasizes the significance of understanding physical phenomena in conjunction with AI technology. While AI may seem like a solution for all problems, comprehending physical phenomena is essential for groundbreaking discoveries and advancements in various fields.