Bobcats በኦሃዮ ውስጥ ተመልሰው እየመጡ ነው።

A recent study conducted by wildlife biologist Shauna Weyrauch has revealed that bobcats, once believed to be extinct in Ohio, are slowly returning to southern and eastern parts of the state. Weyrauch has been closely monitoring the distribution and behavior of a male and female bobcat, along with several kittens, through trail cameras since 2015.

Weyrauch is particularly interested in studying the habitat characteristics that attract bobcats and finding ways to enhance their habitat to support the population. Unfortunately, the restoration of the bobcat population in central Ohio is limited by the scarcity of den sites in forested areas. With the historical clearing of forests, the old hollow logs that used to serve as important denning habitat have become rare.

To address this issue, four structures were built in 2022, specifically designed to potentially provide dens for bobcats. These structures are closely monitored with trail cameras to track any bobcat activity.

Conservation efforts have played a significant role in the gradual return of bobcats to parts of the Midwest, Ohio Valley, and Northeast regions. Bobcats, which are typically larger than house cats and weigh between 10 and 40 pounds, tend to shy away from human contact and are rarely seen in the wild.

In the past, bobcats, along with cougars and wolves, were eliminated from Ohio due to hunting, trapping, and the loss of protected habitats as forests were cleared for logging and agriculture. However, a few bobcats began to make a comeback in the 1960s and 1970s, likely migrating from the rugged Appalachian highlands southeast of Ohio.

In 1974, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources listed bobcats as an endangered species to safeguard the isolated populations. As their numbers started to increase in recent years, bobcats were removed from Ohio’s threatened and endangered species list in 2014. Although they are no longer threatened, hunting and trapping of bobcats are still prohibited.

To accurately determine the population size of bobcats, researchers have installed trail cameras in the foothills of the Appalachians as part of Project Wild Coshocton. These cameras will provide valuable insights into the presence and behavior of the bobcat population in Ohio.