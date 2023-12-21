የጋሊያን ዴሊ እያደገ የሚሄደውን ንግድ ለማስተናገድ ይስፋፋል።

Galyean’s Deli, a popular Lehigh Valley establishment known for its freshly sliced meats and cheeses, is set to make a big move. The deli, currently located at 107 Lilac Court in Northampton, is planning to relocate to a larger space right next door at 109 Lilac Court within the coming months.

According to co-owner Jolene Terleski, the deli has seen great success at its current location and is in need of more space to accommodate its growing business. The move is expected to be completed by February or March.

The Terleskis, who have been operating the deli for many years, plan to keep the original location for production purposes, including their fundraising activities. Galyean’s Deli has been actively involved in hoagie fundraisers with the Northampton Athletic Association, and the additional space will allow them to continue and expand their community involvement.

While the new space will primarily serve as the retail area, offering an enhanced shopping experience for customers, the original location will continue to serve as the heart of the deli’s operations. Customers can still expect the same high-quality meats and cheeses, delicious house-made soups and salads, and their favorite party platters.

The decision to expand reflects the deli’s commitment to meeting the needs of its loyal customer base. With the larger space, Galyean’s Deli will be able to offer a wider variety of products and better serve its growing clientele.

As Galyean’s Deli moves forward with its expansion plans, customers can look forward to an even better deli experience at the new location. The Terleskis are dedicated to providing exceptional service and ensuring that Galyean’s Deli remains a beloved local institution.