በ2023 የጨዋታ ግራፊክስ ዝግመተ ለውጥ፡ የቴክኒክ ስኬት ዓመት እና የተማርናቸው ትምህርቶች

In the ever-evolving world of gaming, the Digital Foundry team recently engaged in a discussion about the best game graphics of 2023. While cutting-edge features and pushing the boundaries of technology usually dominate such conversations, what stood out this year were games that cleverly utilized their hardware limitations to deliver immersive gameplay experiences.

Two notable examples are Hi-Fi Rush and Super Mario Bros. Wonder, both first-party releases that showcased distinctive visual styles. These games embraced vibrant colors, imaginative environments, and exaggerated character movements, creating a sense of playability akin to a living cartoon. It’s evident that the chosen graphics and animation styles served the gameplay beautifully, with responsive controls complemented by reactive worlds that responded to players’ actions.

Impressively, both Hi-Fi Rush and Super Mario Bros. Wonder achieved their performance targets despite being developed for the constrained Xbox Series S and Nintendo Switch platforms. This accomplishment sets them apart from other console releases that struggled to offer consistent responsiveness. Notably, the reliance on image reconstruction techniques to counteract low-resolution visuals was kept to a minimum, resulting in sharper and higher-quality images, a common drawback in games of 2023.

The top three slots on this year’s graphics list were awarded to Cyberpunk 2077 with RT Overdrive, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and Alan Wake 2. These games not only featured stylish and high-performance graphics but also pushed the boundaries of ray tracing technology. Two of the three titles supported full path tracing on PC, a technique that replaces traditional lighting systems with a more realistic alternative. Such advancements signify remarkable progress, as path tracing previously posed significant performance concerns.

Furthermore, developers have become more adept at enhancing graphics through ray tracing without sacrificing performance. These techniques serve as force multipliers, enabling smaller studios to create visually impressive games without requiring extensive technical and art teams. RoboCop: Rogue City demonstrates this effect by leveraging Unreal Engine 5 features to produce realistic environments filled with detail.

As we approach 2024, it is crucial for other developers and publishers to learn from the technical successes and failures of 2023. The best games of the year were those that matured over time and made strategic decisions regarding graphics techniques, prioritizing gameplay and performance. Although these decisions are challenging, the industry has shown promising signs of progress. The end of 2023 witnessed a significant increase in technical competence among studios. With the anticipation of new consoles and graphics hardware in the future, the prospect of continued growth and innovation is on the horizon.