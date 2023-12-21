በ Upscale Calabasas ሱቅ ውስጥ በከፍተኛ ደረጃ የመዋቢያዎች ስርቆት የፈፀመው ሰው ተያዘ

A man has been apprehended in connection with a daring theft at a luxury cosmetics store in Calabasas. According to authorities, the incident took place at the Sephora store in the Calabasas Commons on November 13. The suspect, who remains unidentified at this time, made off with more than $1,000 worth of high-end merchandise.

The suspect targeted the fragrance section of the store, where he discreetly concealed multiple items from brands such as Tom Ford and Yves Saint-Laurent in his sweatshirt. After successfully eluding store security measures, he fled the scene in a silver Nissan SUV.

Local law enforcement is actively seeking information from the public to assist in their investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has knowledge of the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Malibu-Lost Hills Station. Anonymous tips can also be provided through L.A. Crime Stoppers.

The theft highlights the ongoing issue of retail crime, with high-value merchandise often being targeted. Retailers continue to implement security measures to combat theft, but these incidents serve as a reminder of the need for vigilance and cooperation between law enforcement and businesses to ensure the safety of customers and the integrity of retail operations.