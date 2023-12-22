Summary: High school relationships can be complicated, especially when trying to distance oneself from a friend. One student seeks advice on how to gently distance themselves from a troubled friend without causing conflict or hurting feelings.

It can be challenging to navigate the social dynamics of high school, especially when it comes to friendships. One student, in their junior year, finds themselves in a difficult situation with a friend exhibiting troubling behavior. They have successfully distanced themselves from this friend for the past two years but now face the challenge of maintaining their distance without causing conflict.

The advice given to this student is to continue with their current approach of being polite, non-committal, and avoidant. While it’s important to be open to the possibility of change, it is equally crucial to prioritize one’s comfort and well-being. If confronted about the distance, a simple response such as “I’m just hanging back, like usual” can be used to deflect any further questions.

It is also wise to refrain from discussing the troubled friend with mutual friends, as this may lead to unnecessary drama. Everyone has the right to make their own friendship choices, and it is essential to respect others’ decisions, even if we may have reservations.

Navigating social situations in high school can feel like walking through a minefield, but with sensitivity and intelligence, it is possible to maneuver these challenges. By prioritizing personal well-being and making thoughtful choices, it is possible to maintain healthy relationships while avoiding unnecessary conflicts.