አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ለአፕል 15 ኢንች ማክቡክ አየር አዲስ ዝቅተኛ ዋጋ፡ በሚችሉበት ጊዜ ያዙት።

Byቪኪ Stavropoulou

ዲሴ 21, 2023
Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip is now available at an unprecedented discount. Originally priced at $1,299, it is currently being sold for just $999, saving you $300. This deal is applicable for the 256GB model in either Midnight or Starlight colors, but be aware that there may be a delay in shipping, with estimates suggesting delivery in early to mid-January.

The 15-inch MacBook Air, introduced in June of this year, has received critical acclaim for its combination of size and performance at a more affordable price compared to the MacBook Pro. Despite being over a year old, the M2 chip continues to impress, offering seamless functionality on par with its 13-inch counterpart. Alongside its exceptional battery life, lasting over 18 hours of video playback and 12 hours of everyday use, the MacBook Air also boasts a high-quality 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. With a resolution of 2,880 x 1,864, 500 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and support for the P3 wide color gamut, it provides an immersive viewing experience.

While the 15-inch MacBook Air may not match the display or performance of the 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip, its affordability makes it a compelling option for those who prioritize value for money. Don’t miss out on this offer – follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest updates on tech deals and buying advice.

