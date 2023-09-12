የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ዜና

የአፕል 2023 ቁልፍ ማስታወሻ ክስተት፡ ምን ይጠበቃል

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ሴፕቴ 12, 2023
የአፕል 2023 ቁልፍ ማስታወሻ ክስተት፡ ምን ይጠበቃል

Apple is gearing up to wow tech enthusiasts once again with its highly anticipated annual keynote event, “Wonderlust.” Set to be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, this event promises to unveil the latest products and updates from the tech giant.

The event will kick off at 1 p.m. ET, or 10 a.m. PT for those on the West Coast. Apple fans around the world will be able to join in on the excitement as the company livestreams the event on its official website and the Apple TV app.

One of the main highlights of this year’s event is the introduction of the new iPhone 15. With each new iteration, Apple consistently pushes the boundaries of smartphone technology, and this year’s iPhone is expected to be no different. Rumors suggest improved performance, enhanced camera capabilities, and potentially new design elements.

Furthermore, Apple is also set to announce updates to its popular Apple Watch and AirPods. These wearable devices have become integral parts of many people’s lives, offering convenience and advanced fitness tracking features. The new updates are likely to bring further improvements and new functionalities.

In addition to hardware announcements, Apple will unveil its latest software update, iOS 17. Apple’s operating system updates always come with exciting new features and improvements, and iOS 17 is expected to be no exception. Users can anticipate enhanced privacy options, refined user interfaces, and possibly new augmented reality experiences.

Lastly, there is speculation that Apple may finally make the transition to USB-C charging ports in its devices. The move from traditional Lightning ports to USB-C would bring greater compatibility with other devices and faster charging capabilities. If this rumor proves true, it would be a significant shift for Apple and its ecosystem.

As always, Apple’s keynote event promises to captivate audiences with its innovative product launches and demonstrations. Tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike eagerly await the unveiling of these new devices and updates. Stay tuned for live updates and detailed coverage of the event.

ትርጓሜዎች
– Keynote: A presentation or address that sets the tone for future events or highlights important announcements.
– Livestream: Broadcasting live video content over the internet for viewers to watch in real-time.

ምንጮች:
– [Image](https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ZiP1l7jlIIA/maxresdefault.jpg)
– Source article: [Apple event 2023: Live updates on new iPhone 15, iOS 17, USB-C charger, more] (source article URL)

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ዜና

በእርስዎ iPhone ላይ ያለውን የቀስት አመልካች መረዳት፡ ምን ማለት ነው?

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ዜና

New Undertale Merch 8ኛ የምስረታ በዓሉን አክብሯል።

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ዜና

የአክብሮት አስማት V2፡ በሚታጠፍ ንድፍ ውስጥ ያለ ጨዋታ ለዋጭ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

በዩክሬን ውጥረት ውስጥ የሩሲያ እና የዩኤስ ጠፈርተኞች ከአለም አቀፍ የጠፈር ጣቢያ ጋር ወደቡ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

በቤት ውስጥ የተሰሩ የአፕል ዱባዎች በአፕል ፌስቲቫል ይሸጣሉ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ቴክ፡ አፕል የምርት መስመርን በአስደሳች ማሻሻያዎች ያሳድጋል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

SpaceX በተሳካ ሁኔታ 22 ስታርሊንክ ሳተላይቶችን ከኬፕ ካናቨራል አሰማራ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች