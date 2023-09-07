የትከሻ ማሽከርከር እና የክርን ማራዘሚያ እንደ የደህንነት ዘዴ

A team of scientists from Dartmouth College has discovered that the shoulder rotation and elbow extension used by humans to perform tasks like grabbing objects from high shelves or playing catch may have evolved as a safety mechanism to help our primate ancestors climb down from trees without getting injured. This finding sheds new light on the evolutionary history of these limb movements and their importance in the survival of early humans.

The study focused on understanding the climbing techniques of wild chimpanzees and small monkeys called mangabeys. By analyzing videos and images of these animals climbing trees, the researchers observed that both species positioned their shoulders and elbows close to their bodies while climbing. However, when descending, chimps stretched their arms upwards, gripping branches much like humans descend a ladder, with their weight causing them to come down rear-end first.

The researchers coined the term “downclimbing” to describe this behavior and emphasized its significance in the evolution of apes and ancient humans. They discovered that the physical adaptations necessary for safe downward climbing played a crucial role in the anatomical differences between monkeys and apes, ultimately manifesting in humans.

According to the researchers, the flexible shoulders and elbows inherited from ancient apes allowed early humans, such as Australopithecus, to ascend and descend trees safely. As our ancestors transitioned to walking upright and began using tools, the human anatomy changed again, with broader shoulders capable of a 90-degree angle. This adaptation enabled early humans to effectively throw weapons like spears, providing them with protection and a means to hunt for food.

The study also compared the anatomical structures of chimp and mangabey arms. Chimps, like humans, possess a shallow ball-and-socket shoulder joint, which allows for a broader range of motion. They can fully extend their arms due to the reduced length of the bone behind the elbow. Mangabeys and other monkeys, on the other hand, have deeper, pear-shaped shoulder sockets and elbows with a protruding olecranon process, limiting their flexibility and range of motion.

The investigation revealed that during descent, a chimp’s shoulders had a larger angle compared to when climbing up, and their arms extended outward at the elbow to a greater degree. These differences were far less pronounced in mangabeys. The researchers concluded that the challenges of climbing down, such as resisting the pull of gravity and decelerating safely, contributed to the evolution of greater flexibility in the shoulders and elbows of apes.

In conclusion, the research conducted by Dartmouth College highlights the importance of understanding the evolutionary history of shoulder rotation and elbow extension. These limb movements, originally developed as a safety mechanism for descending from trees, played a crucial role in the survival and adaptation of our primate ancestors. By studying the climbing behaviors of wild chimpanzees and mangabeys, the scientists gained valuable insights into the anatomical differences between monkeys and apes, ultimately leading to a better understanding of our own modern skeletal structure.

ምንጮች:

– Dartmouth College (source article)