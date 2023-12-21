አዲስ ታዋቂ ጥንዶች ኤሚ ሮባች እና ቲ.ጄ. ሆልስ በሙዚቃ ፌስቲቫል ላይ የቀይ ምንጣፍ ሮክ

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes made a stunning appearance as they walked the red carpet together at the Z100 Jingle Ball. The couple attended the holiday-themed music festival at Madison Square Garden in New York City, accompanied by Holmes’ daughter Sabine. While both Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, donned black slacks, they put their own twist on their outfits. Robach dazzled in a gold blazer, while Holmes went for a more edgy look with a motorcycle jacket.

As the pair posed for photos, it was clear that their love and happiness were contagious. They couldn’t help but share playful and candid moments together. Laughter filled the air as they looked into each other’s eyes, capturing the essence of their joyful relationship.

Their red carpet appearance wasn’t just about the two of them, as they brought along Holmes’ youngest daughter, Sabine. Sabine, 11, looked adorable in a pink hoodie featuring Elvis Presley. Holmes shared on his Instagram Story that he had helped Sabine get “red carpet ready” by styling her hair.

Once they settled into their seats inside Madison Square Garden, Holmes couldn’t resist the urge to dance along to the music. Videos shared on his Instagram Story showcased their fun-filled time at the festival. In one clip, Holmes and Sabine sang along to OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars,” while another highlighted Sabine’s excitement during Olivia Rodrigo’s set as she effortlessly sang along to every word of “Vampire” and “Good 4 U.”

Robach and Holmes first bonded when they began cohosting GMA3: What You Need to Know in 2020. Their friendship continued to grow despite both going through divorces at the time. While the workplace scandal led to their removal from the show, it did not deter them from building their relationship.

During their debut podcast episode, Holmes shared how he handled introducing Robach to his daughter. He wanted to ensure a smooth transition for Sabine, who was still adjusting to her parents’ separation. Robach expressed her regrets and continued to apologize to her own daughters for the way the scandal unfolded, emphasizing their belief in the right to privacy.

Interestingly, their exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, reportedly found common ground and began dating after the scandal emerged. Despite the challenges they faced, Robach and Holmes have chosen to focus on their love and moving forward together as a couple.