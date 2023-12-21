በማስፔዝ ውስጥ ያሉ የአማዞን ሰራተኞች ፍትሃዊ ህክምና እና የተሻሻለ የስራ ሁኔታን ይፈልጋሉ

In a bold move, employees at an Amazon warehouse in Maspeth, Queens decided to take a stand on Saturday. Joining forces with Amazon workers across the nation, they walked off the job to protest against the company’s unfair labor practices and to advocate for better working conditions.

These workers have been witnessing acts of retaliation from the online retail giant, particularly against those who have shown support for union organizing. In fact, the suspension of one outspoken union activist collecting petition signatures served as a tipping point for many of them.

The demands put forth by the Maspeth workers are significant. They are calling for a starting pay of $26 per hour, along with $2 hourly bonuses during peak seasons. Additionally, they are asking for adequate staffing, the recognition of third-party delivery drivers as Amazon employees, and the provision of winter clothing for these drivers.

To make their voices heard, the workers held a press conference on Saturday morning to announce their intentions. This comes at a crucial time, given the busy holiday season that places added pressure on employees to meet demands.

The struggle faced by these Amazon workers in Maspeth is not an isolated incident. It reflects a larger movement of employees across the country who are striving for fair treatment and better working conditions in the face of exploitative practices.

It is evident that the determination of these workers is unwavering as they fight for their rights and the rights of their fellow employees. The outcome of this protest will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for Amazon and its treatment of its workforce.