Alfa Romeo, the renowned Italian automaker, is gearing up to enter the world of electric vehicles with its highly anticipated SUV, the Milano. The Milano is set to make its debut in April 2024, marking a significant milestone for Alfa Romeo in its transition towards becoming a luxury electric car manufacturer.

Named after the city of Milan, where Alfa Romeo was founded over a century ago, the Milano represents a homecoming for the brand and a nod to its Italian heritage. This all-electric SUV will be the first of its kind from Alfa Romeo, catering to the growing demand for electrified vehicles in the B-Segment of the European market.

While the Milano will initially be offered as a pure electric vehicle, a hybrid combustion version is expected to follow. This will be Alfa Romeo’s final combustion variant before the brand fully embraces electrification as part of its parent company Stellantis’ ambitious goal to achieve a 100% electric lineup by 2027.

Alfa Romeo CEO, Jean-Philippe Imparato, expressed his excitement about the Milano and its significance for the brand’s future. He described it as a symbolic “welcome back” to Alfa Romeo enthusiasts and a vehicle that combines the unique sporting experience and distinctive beauty of Italian design.

Looking ahead, Alfa Romeo has outlined its production pipeline for the next few years. In 2025, they will unveil their first vehicle to be exclusively 100% electric, further solidifying their commitment to electric mobility. By 2027, the entire Alfa Romeo range will be electric, signaling a bold shift for the brand.

The announcement comes at an opportune time for Alfa Romeo, as the automaker has witnessed a 34% increase in global sales in 2023 compared to the previous year. This positive momentum, particularly in the European Union market with a 53% sales increase, has set the stage for the Milano’s highly anticipated unveiling.

As automotive enthusiasts and Alfa Romeo fans eagerly await the arrival of the Milano, all eyes will be on the automaker to see what it brings to the table in terms of performance, design, and technological innovation. The Milano is poised to be a pivotal moment in Alfa Romeo’s electric journey and a testament to the brand’s enduring legacy in the automotive industry.