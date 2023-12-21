Summary: The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a warning about the potential for freezing drizzle and slippery conditions in Chicago’s far western suburbs on Sunday. While temperatures are expected to hover around freezing mark in the morning, drizzle may persist into the afternoon. Bridge and overpasses pose a higher risk for slick conditions, and motorists are advised to exercise caution.

Motorists driving through the western suburbs of Chicago are being advised to stay alert for slippery conditions caused by freezing drizzle. The NWS issued an alert, highlighting the possibility of slick spots forming on roadways due to the drizzle. It is essential for drivers to exercise caution, particularly on bridges and overpasses that are more prone to icy conditions.

The warning extends to several counties, including DeKalb, LaSalle, Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, and Lee, excluding the NBC Chicago viewing area. These areas are likely to experience the freezing drizzle, making roads hazardous for early morning travelers. However, as temperatures rise into the mid-30s, the threat of icy roads will diminish as the day progresses.

While the drizzle may continue into the afternoon, the NWS expects the temperature to increase, relieving motorists from concerns about icy road conditions. Nevertheless, it is crucial for drivers to exercise caution on their journeys, especially during the morning hours when the threat of slippery surfaces is high.

Driving on icy roads poses significant risks to both the driver and other road users. It is essential to adjust speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and ensure that the vehicle’s tires have adequate traction. Motorists should also be prepared with essential winter supplies, such as an ice scraper, extra warm clothing, and a charged mobile phone. By taking these precautions, drivers can navigate through the western suburbs’ potentially hazardous conditions safely.