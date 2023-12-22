Summary: While both Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 are highly acclaimed RPGs, they offer different approaches to combat. Divinity: Original Sin 2 focuses on its gear economy, skill system, and challenging encounters, while Baldur’s Gate 3 takes inspiration from traditional D&D games and offers a more accessible combat experience.

When it comes to gear, Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 offer contrasting systems. Baldur’s Gate 3 follows the more traditional approach, with magic items that feel special and can significantly impact your character build throughout the game. On the other hand, Divinity: Original Sin 2 features a Diablo-like system of semi-random, leveled gear. Initially, this system might be overwhelming, as players need to adapt to the constant stream of disposable magic swords. However, once embraced, the game truly clicks, offering a unique experience.

In terms of skill systems, Divinity: Original Sin 2 provides a modular system with no classes, only skills and attributes. This allows players to create fun and hybrid characters, exploring the game’s goofiest and most unique abilities. Although the skill system can be intimidating at first, it becomes a thing of beauty with a better understanding. Baldur’s Gate 3, on the other hand, follows a more familiar path, incorporating elements of the classic D&D games. Players who are already familiar with D&D mechanics will find Baldur’s Gate 3’s combat system accessible and easy to grasp.

When it comes to encounters and battles, Divinity: Original Sin 2 presents more challenging and devious encounters compared to Baldur’s Gate 3. The game constantly throws curve balls at players, handicapping them in unexpected ways or introducing stressful time constraints. While Baldur’s Gate 3 also features challenging encounters, it doesn’t push players to their tactical limits in every fight. Divinity: Original Sin 2’s encounters are memorable and sear into the player’s mind, creating a sense of triumph when they are overcome.

Ultimately, the choice between Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 comes down to personal preference. Divinity: Original Sin 2 offers a unique gear economy and a skill system that rewards experimentation, while Baldur’s Gate 3 provides a more familiar combat experience for fans of classic D&D games. Both games excel in their own ways, ensuring that players will find an RPG experience that suits their preferences.