Ancient Statue of Dancing Muses Unearthed in Stratonikeia

Archaeologists have made an exciting discovery in the ongoing excavations at the Ancient City of Stratonikeia, unveiling a statue of the Dancing Muses, a beloved figure from ancient mythology. This marks the first time that an original Hellenistic period piece attributed to this iconic artwork has been found, as previous findings were Roman period reproductions.

Stratonikeia, also known as the city of eternal loves and gladiators, is situated in the Yatagan district of Mugla Province in present-day Turkey. Covering an expansive area of 7 km, it is recognized as one of the largest marble-built cities in the world. With its two major sanctuaries dedicated to Hekate and Zeus, Stratonikeia holds significant historical and cultural importance.

The Dancing Muses statue, believed to have been created by the renowned sculptor Philiskos in the 2nd century B.C., showcases the artist’s mastery in capturing movement and anatomical accuracy. Philiskos, hailing from the artistic hub of Rhodes during the Hellenistic Period, was celebrated for his bronze sculptures, particularly those depicting athletes and deities. Sadly, none of his original works have survived, leaving us with only written records and references by ancient authors to appreciate his artistic contributions.

The recent discovery of the statue in Stratonikeia provides valuable insights into Philiskos’ artistic presence during the Hellenistic era. The statue, along with its pedestal, was found in the frigidarium of the Roman bath complex. However, the head and arms of the sculpture were missing from the excavation.

Previously, replicas of the Dancing Muses statue had been found in the Roman baths of the ancient city of Perge and Rhodes, underscoring its popularity and widespread replication during the Roman period. The newly unearthed statue will soon be displayed at the Muğla Museum after necessary restoration work.

This remarkable find not only sheds light on the artistry of Philiskos but also adds to our understanding of the rich cultural heritage of Stratonikeia. As excavations continue, archaeologists remain hopeful that more treasures from the ancient city will be brought to light in the years to come.

Cover Photo: Stratonikeia and Lagina Excavation from social media account.