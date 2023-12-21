ፎርድ ከቀጣይ-ጄኔራል Mustang Shelby GT500 ጋር የጡንቻ መኪና ግዛትን እንደሚቆጣጠር ተስፋ ያደርጋል

Ford is gearing up to assert its dominance in the muscle car realm with the highly anticipated next-generation Mustang Shelby GT500. While details are still limited, there are some exciting expectations for this powerful machine.

The design of the new Mustang Shelby GT500 is expected to be reminiscent of its predecessor, with upgrades in aerodynamics and downforce. The aggressive exterior will feature a generous grille, a more pronounced apron, broad shoulders, a large wing, and possibly even carbon fiber wheels. Carbon ceramic discs and a revised suspension will enhance the car’s performance on the track.

Inside, the GT500 will largely resemble the standard seventh-generation Mustang. However, Shelby will likely leave its mark on the steering wheel, gear shifter, seats, and upholstery. Carbon fiber accents and the iconic cobra logo will add a touch of exclusivity to the interior.

One of the most exciting aspects of the GT500 is its power. While the final numbers have not been confirmed, it is expected to surpass its predecessor’s 760 horsepower. Rumors suggest that the GT500 could reach 800 horsepower or even flirt with the 900 horsepower mark. Ford may achieve this through partial electrification, potentially making the GT500 the Blue Oval’s most powerful machine yet.

The release of the next-generation Mustang Shelby GT500 is anticipated for 2025 as a 2026 model. However, with the high-performance nature of this car, it also comes with a hefty price tag. The GT500 is projected to start at almost $100,000, making it a dream machine for enthusiasts who are willing to pay a premium for its exceptional performance.

So, is the GT500 on your shopping list? Or will you wait to see what Dodge and Chevrolet have in store? Only time will tell if the GT500 can truly reign supreme in the muscle car world.