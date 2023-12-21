10 Effective Floor Exercises to Blast Belly Fat

A misconception about losing belly fat is that endless cardio exercises like jogging and crunches are the best solutions. However, research suggests that a combination of strength training and cardio is more effective. Here are ten floor exercises that can help you melt belly fat and achieve your fitness goals.

1. Reverse Crunches: Lie down with your lower back flat on the floor and raise your feet towards your body. Flex your abs as you lower your legs slowly. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

2. የብስክሌት መንቀጥቀጥ; Lie flat on your back with your hands at the back of your head. Rotate your body by bringing one elbow towards the opposite knee while extending the other leg. Flex your abs and repeat. Complete three sets of 30 reps.

3. Side Plank Hip Lifts: Align your shoulder with your wrist against a wall and stack your feet on top of each other. Tilt your hips up and down, engaging your obliques. Perform three sets of 10 reps on each leg.

4. Hand-Release Pushups: Assume a pushup position, lower your body and take your hands off the ground before pushing yourself back up. Flex your triceps and chest at the top. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 reps.

5. Figure 8: While leaning back with your legs extended, draw a figure 8 with your legs, maintaining tension in your core. Complete three sets of 8 to 10 reps.

6. Duck Walks: Start in a deep squat and take mini steps forward and backward while keeping your core tight and tension in your legs. Complete three to four sets of 15 reps in each direction.

7. Feet-Elevated Pushups: Place your feet on a stable surface and perform pushups with your core engaged and hips high. Complete three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

8. Side Plank with Leg Raise: Get into a side plank position and raise your top leg, squeezing your glute at the top. Complete three to four sets of 10 reps on each leg.

9. Split Squats with Pulse: Lower yourself in a split squat and pulse by coming up 1/4 of the way before returning to the lowered position. Drive through the front leg to come all the way up. Complete three to four sets of 10 reps on each leg.

10. V-Twist: Lie on your back with your knees bent and crunch up while reaching to each side with extended legs. Complete three to four sets of 10 reps on each side.

By incorporating these floor exercises into your routine and maintaining a healthy diet, you’ll be on your way to melting belly fat and achieving your fitness goals. Remember, consistency is key.