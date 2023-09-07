የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro፡ በአድማስ ላይ አዲስ ስማርት ሰዓት

Byገብርኤል Botha

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro፡ በአድማስ ላይ አዲስ ስማርት ሰዓት

A new Xiaomi smartwatch is making waves in the tech world. The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is set to be released at the end of October with an estimated retail price of around €400 in Europe. This wearable device is expected to offer a range of features and a sleek design that may rival other popular smartwatches on the market.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will reportedly feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with always-on capabilities, as well as exclusive watch faces. The device will come with a stainless steel case and a rotating bezel, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic.

In addition to its stylish design, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro will offer both Bluetooth and 4G LTE connectivity, suggesting that it may be the same device as the previously leaked Watch S3 but marketed under different names in different regions.

Health tracking is also a key feature of the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, with a heart rate sensor, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, body composition analysis, and various built-in sports modes. The leaked images showcase two versions of the watch, one with a brown leather strap and the other with a black rubber band. The cases of the two versions have different finishes, with one featuring a stainless steel look and the other adorned with a gunmetal IP coating.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is generating excitement among tech enthusiasts, with its attractive design and promised functionality. As the release date approaches, consumers eagerly anticipate the opportunity to own this advanced smartwatch from Xiaomi.

ምንጮች:

– Xiaomi Watch S3[1]

– Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic[2]

– Xiaomi Watch S3[3]

- Xiaomi[4]

[1]: Source: [Xiaomi Watch S3 leaked news article]

[2]: Source: [Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic official website]

[3]: Source: [Xiaomi Watch S3 leaked images]

[4]: Source: [Xiaomi official website]

By ገብርኤል Botha

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

የአፕል አይፎን 15 ተከታታይ፡ ሊኖር የሚችል የዋጋ ጭማሪ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ቴክኖሎጂ

ኢትዮጵያ የህዝብ አገልግሎት ተደራሽነትን በማጎልበት ዲጂታል መታወቂያ ለማምረት ጽኑ አቋምን መረጠች።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

አፕል ክስተት 2023፡ iPhone 15፣ Apple Watch 9፣ AirPod Pro 2 እና ሌሎችም

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou

አመለጠዎት

ቴክኖሎጂ

የአፕል አይፎን 15 ተከታታይ፡ ሊኖር የሚችል የዋጋ ጭማሪ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ኢትዮጵያ የህዝብ አገልግሎት ተደራሽነትን በማጎልበት ዲጂታል መታወቂያ ለማምረት ጽኑ አቋምን መረጠች።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

አፕል ክስተት 2023፡ iPhone 15፣ Apple Watch 9፣ AirPod Pro 2 እና ሌሎችም

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

የተጫዋች ነጥቦች፡ ተወዳጅ ጨዋታዎችዎን ሲጫወቱ ገንዘብ ያግኙ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች