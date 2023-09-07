በአማዞን ላይ በ iPhone 13 ላይ ታላቅ ቅናሽ ያግኙ

If you’re looking to buy a new iPhone but don’t want to spend a fortune, now is the perfect time to check out the iPhone 13 on Amazon. With the release of the new iPhone 15 just around the corner, last year’s models are getting a substantial discount. Currently, the iPhone 13 is available at a discounted price in the Starlight color option.

The retail price for the iPhone 13 128GB variant in the Starlight colorway is Rs. 69,900. However, Amazon is offering a flat 18 percent discount on the smartphone, making it available for only Rs. 56,999. This discount is straight and doesn’t require any exchange deals or bank offers.

In addition to the discount, Amazon also has an exchange offer where you can get up to Rs. 17,700 off by trading in your old smartphone. However, the exact discount will depend on the resale value of your device, so a more expensive smartphone will fetch a higher discount.

One of the main reasons to consider buying the iPhone 13 is the fact that it will receive iOS updates for the next four years, ensuring that you have access to the latest features and security patches. The iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina display, Apple A15 Bionic chipset, and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP primary lens and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. It also features a 12MP selfie camera and all the signature Apple features like Face ID and a mute switch.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone and want to take advantage of a great discount, the iPhone 13 on Amazon is definitely worth considering. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get a high-quality device at a more affordable price.

