ኢስቶኒያ የኤሌክትሮኒክስ አስተዳደር መሳሪያዎችን ለማሻሻል የዩኤስኤአይዲ ጥረትን ተቀላቀለች።

In a significant move towards improving e-governance tools, Estonia has announced its partnership with USAID to transform the way citizens in partner countries connect with their governments. This collaboration, along with Ukraine, aims to support the adoption of digital public infrastructure, fostering improved exchanges between operating systems.

Estonia, known for its expertise in building secure digital public infrastructure, will provide expert guidance to partner countries through the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV). The country has already made significant strides with its widely-adopted data exchange platform X-Road and the upcoming digital government platform, mRiik.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has become a world leader in digital government with its Diia platform. Diia connects over 19 million Ukrainians with more than 120 government services, positioning Ukraine as a model for digital governance. It has been instrumental in driving the country’s digital transformation.

By collaborating with Estonia and Ukraine, USAID aims to help partner countries adopt technologies that offer safe, trustworthy, and inclusive public and private services. This effort aims to reduce corruption and foster citizen engagement in political processes.

USAID has previously announced its commitment to supporting Colombia, Kosovo, and Zambia in establishing and strengthening their digital public infrastructure. Today’s announcement about its collaboration with ESTDEV further builds on the long-standing partnership between USAID and Ukraine in advancing the country’s digital transformation.

The Government of Ukraine, with the support of USAID, has made significant investments in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, data privacy, laws, regulations, and the skills of government officials. Ukraine is now sharing its technology and expertise with other nations, providing them with the underlying infrastructure and systems necessary for successful digital transformation.

This partnership between Estonia, Ukraine, and USAID signifies a collective effort to enhance e-governance tools globally, improve citizen-government interactions, and promote effective and inclusive public services.

