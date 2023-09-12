የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ቴክኖሎጂ

አንድነት ለጨዋታ ጭነቶች ወርሃዊ ክፍያ አስተዋውቋል፣ከገንቢዎች ትችትን እየሳበ

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 12, 2023
አንድነት ለጨዋታ ጭነቶች ወርሃዊ ክፍያ አስተዋውቋል፣ከገንቢዎች ትችትን እየሳበ

Unity, the popular game engine behind acclaimed titles such as Tunic, Cuphead, and Hollow Knight, has announced significant changes to its business model. Beginning on January 1st, next year, Unity will introduce a monthly fee per new game install, drawing considerable criticism from the development community.

Previously, Unity was licensed to developers using a royalty-free model based on subscription tiers. The free Unity Personal license was available to developers with revenue or funding less than $100k per year. Unity Plus subscription was required for up to $200k in revenue, while a Unity Pro or above subscription was needed for more.

Starting from January 1st, 2024, developers will be expected to pay an additional monthly Unity Runtime Fee per new game install, including reinstalls and installs across multiple devices. These fees will be applicable to titles that have made $200k or more in the last 12 months and have at least 200k lifetime game installs. Unity Pro and Unity Enterprise subscribers will face fees after surpassing the $1m revenue and 1m lifetime installs threshold.

The fees vary depending on the subscription level. Unity Personal users will pay $0.2 per new install above the 200k threshold each month. Unity Pro and Enterprise subscribers will pay $0.15 and $0.125 respectively after crossing the 1m line.

These fees will also be applied retroactively to existing games on the market that meet the revenue and install thresholds. Concerns have been raised about the impact on free game giveaways, demos, bundles, as well as the possibility of charges for pirated game installs. Furthermore, the changes may complicate logistics for being on platforms like Game Pass.

The industry response has been a mix of outrage, disbelief, and confusion. Some developers have already expressed their intention to switch game engines. The response to Unity’s changes raises concerns about the cost and logistical implications for indie developers.

ምንጭ: Eurogamer

By Mampho Brescia

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ቴክኖሎጂ

በቤት ውስጥ የተሰሩ የአፕል ዱባዎች በአፕል ፌስቲቫል ይሸጣሉ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው
ቴክኖሎጂ

ቴክ፡ አፕል የምርት መስመርን በአስደሳች ማሻሻያዎች ያሳድጋል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha
ቴክኖሎጂ

Thunderbolt 5 በ2024 የሚመጣ፡ ለአፕል ሊሆን የሚችል የጨዋታ ለውጥ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

በዩክሬን ውጥረት ውስጥ የሩሲያ እና የዩኤስ ጠፈርተኞች ከአለም አቀፍ የጠፈር ጣቢያ ጋር ወደቡ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

በቤት ውስጥ የተሰሩ የአፕል ዱባዎች በአፕል ፌስቲቫል ይሸጣሉ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ቴክ፡ አፕል የምርት መስመርን በአስደሳች ማሻሻያዎች ያሳድጋል

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ሳይንስ

SpaceX በተሳካ ሁኔታ 22 ስታርሊንክ ሳተላይቶችን ከኬፕ ካናቨራል አሰማራ

ሴፕቴ 16, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች