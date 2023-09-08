የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ሜታ በክሮች ላይ ቁልፍ ቃል ፍለጋን ያሰፋል

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
ሜታ በክሮች ላይ ቁልፍ ቃል ፍለጋን ያሰፋል

Meta, the parent company of popular social media platforms, is further enhancing the search experience on Threads by expanding its keyword search feature. Initially tested in Australia and New Zealand, this feature is now available in countries where English and Spanish are widely spoken.

Previously, users could search for people on Threads by their username. With the new update, the search functionality extends to include all posts that contain the specified keyword. This mirrors a simplified version of Instagram’s search feature, providing users with a more comprehensive search experience.

Meta’s decision to roll out keyword search in English and Spanish reflects their commitment to improving user experience across diverse regions. They are actively seeking feedback to further enhance the search feature, with plans to extend it to other languages and countries in the near future.

Threads, Meta’s social media platform, recently introduced various updates, including the Threads web app and features like sharing in Instagram direct messages and customizable alt-text. Although the platform initially gained significant attention with over 100 million sign-ups within days of its launch, it faced a decline in popularity as users returned to more familiar platforms and Twitter.

However, with Meta’s continuous improvements, such as the web version and expanded search feature, Threads may entice some users back to the platform. By catering to the preferences of users in specific countries and languages, Meta aims to provide a more personalized and engaging experience.

The keyword search feature is currently available in English and Spanish, targeting countries where these languages are commonly used for posting, including Argentina, India, Mexico, and the U.S. Users can access this feature on both mobile and web platforms.

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

